Strukt

The most interactive way to work with all kinds of tabular data

Data Sources

Your data comes from all places. Shouldn't you be able to handle everything with one app? Strukt natively supports:

Data Types

Your shell can process any data source, but only as plain text (or bytes). Strukt has a rich collection of actual data types:

Type Examples
string hello, world
number 345
-10.36
boolean
date 2016/07/05 9:45
location 47°37ʹ13ʺN 122°20ʹ57ʺW
color
hsl(118°, 45%, 95%)
blob
null
null

Visualization

Tables are a great model for data, but they're not so great for visualization. That's why, in addition to tables, Strukt also supports charts, maps, plain text, and HTML views.

Interactive and keyboard-friendly

Many ETL tools can connect any data source, and manipulate data in arbitrary ways, but are difficult to use.

Strukt is fully keyboard-friendly (Mac/emacs/vi styles), and includes alias for common Unix commands you might already know. As you type, it displays partial results.

It will even automatically update the results when it sees that your source data changed, if it's safe to do so.


Requires macOS 10.11.6 or newer